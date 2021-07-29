Calais Man Died in a Collision Between his Car and a Log Truck
A Calais man is dead after his car collided with a log truck in Crawford.
Maine State Police spokesperson Shannon Moss says the crash happened just before 5:30 Wednesday morning. Police responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash on Route 9 in Crawford and found a passenger vehicle and a tractor-trailer that was carrying a load of logs. Officials say the tractor-trailer was traveling east and the passenger vehicle was traveling west when the two vehicles collided. The initial investigation suggests that it was the car, driven by 63-year-old Bruce Pierce of Calais, that crossed into the path of the tractor-trailer.
Pierce died at the scene. The driver of the tractor-trailer, 59-year-old Kenneth Stairs of Greenbush, was transported to Calais hospital with minor injuries.
Route 9 was shut down for much of the day while the scene was cleared and State Police investigated the crash.