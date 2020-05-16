Calais Defies Gov’s Orders – Declares Town Fully Open

According to WCSH 6, the Calais city council has voted to allow the town to reopen, defying guidelines set by Governor Mills. Calais is located in Washington County, where there have only been two confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The vote took place at Thursday night's meeting. The only nay vote was Councilor Marcia Rogers. She sighted concerns about safety as the reason for her vote.

According to City Manager Mike Ellis, all Calais businesses are essential. Many plan to reopen on Monday (May 18th).

It is a little hard to hear, but this Facebook live video shows how the meeting played out:



Washington County was part of Governor Mills' "Rural Reopening" plan, which she announced on Friday (May 8th). Basically, the plan allows many counties an expedited version of the phased reopening plan that was announced several weeks ago. Under that plan, stores in 12 of Maine's 16 counties were able to reopen last Monday (May 11th). Restaurants in those counties will be able to reopen, with restrictions, on Monday (May 18th).