Cable Companies Win Lawsuit Over Maine’s a la Carte Law

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A federal appeals court has rejected Maine’s law requiring cable companies to give subscribers the option of purchasing access to individual cable channels rather than bundled packages.

A federal judge delayed the law from going into effect in 2019, and the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston agreed that the law raises constitutional concerns.

Comcast, joined by Disney, Fox Cable and NBC/Universal, Fox Cable and others, sued the state over the law.

Comcast contended the law would mean limited choices and higher prices than the current packages it offers to consumers.