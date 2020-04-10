Cable Companies Must Now Pro-Rate Mainers Who Disconnect Service
According to WGME, Governor Janet Mills has signed into law a bill, originally proposed by Democratic Rep. Seth Berry, of Bowdoinham, that requires cable companies to pro-rate people who disconnect service in the middle of a billing cycle.
The bill was proposed after a change in one company's billing practices left thousands of customers on the hook for charges.
The law goes into effect on June 16th.
Enter your number to get our free mobile app