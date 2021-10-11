CA Resident Dies, 4 Others Injured in Bar Harbor Head-on Crash

A head-on crash on Eden Street in Bar Harbor on Sunday left one person dead and four others injured.

The Bar Harbor Mount Desert Island Police Department responded to a report of a personal injury accident at approximately 4:30 Sunday afternoon, on the portion of Eden Street known as the Bluffs. The crash involved a Chrysler Voyager minivan, driven by Douglas G. Hager, 64, of Yorba Linda, California and a Honda Pilot SUV, driven by Ruth Cserr of Orford, New Hampshire.

Get our free mobile app

An initial investigation revealed that the minivan had been traveling south on Eden Street when it crossed over into the opposite lane and struck the guardrail, before heading back into the roadway. The driver of the Honda tried to avoid the crash but was unable as the two vehicles hit head-on.

A passenger in the minivan, Nga Thi Le, 65, of Westminster, California was pronounced dead at the scene. Both drivers were transported to MDI Hospital, with non-life-threatening injuries.

Also injured in that crash were two passengers from the minivan: Thien V. Le, 63, of Anaheim, California who was transported to the MDI Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries; Kimanh T. Le, 59, of Yorba Linda, California who was taken by helicopter to Northern Light Bangor with non-life-threatening injuries.

The minivan is registered to EAN Holdings, LLC of Tulsa, Oklahoma. EAN Holdings is better known as Enterprise Rent-A-Car.

This crash remains under investigation. Assisting Police at the scene were the Bar Harbor Fire Department, Life Flight of Maine, Acadia National Park officials, the Hancock County Sheriff's Department, and the Hancock County Emergency Management Agency.

25 Must-Visit Places In Ellsworth The bustling and scenic town of Ellsworth has a lot of history, old and new and lots of experiences to have, old and new. Whether you want to take a train ride, take the kids to the park, get a sweet tattoo, treat yourself or find that after-party early morning breakfast, here are 25 businesses and locations to really get some memorable experiences at the good vibes town Downeast Maine, Ellsworth.