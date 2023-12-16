The hottest trend in entertaining in New England is the butter board.

Thanks in part to TikTok, the butter board is a cousin to a charcuterie board, as it offers variety. However, with butter boards, the real star is the bread you use to pair with it.

Think of it as the regular bread and butter with a twist.

How do you make a butter board? First of all, you can use butter, but you can also use cream cheese, mascarpone cheese, or any other spreadable dairy item.

Whichever you decide to use, spread it on a board, marble slab, plastic board, or whatever flat serving piece you have for food usage.

Next, decide what would go best with the butter or cheese you picked. Honey drizzled on the butter is always a good place to start.

What toppings are best? It's completely up to you, but there are thousands of combinations, so you really can't mess it up. A popular recipe includes dried fruit, honey, and lemon rind with sprigs of rosemary.

Feel free to experiment. The Covered Bridge Farm Table in Campton, New Hampshire, uses black truffle parmesan and roasted garlic to add a dash of unexpected flavors. Be creative, but test the flavors to make sure they work well together.

The key is to find the right bread, ginger snap, or cracker to use with the butter board. Sourdough, French, or crostini are favorites, but any crusty bread will do.

If you look up recipes for butter boards, you will find one for every holiday, every season, every reason to celebrate with friends and family.

Here are some ideas to get you started for the holidays at newenglanddairy.com or therecipecritic.com Enjoy!

