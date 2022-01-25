Do You Think You Know Which Airport Is The Busiest One In Maine?

Do You Think You Know Which Airport Is The Busiest One In Maine?

Kevin Woblick/Unsplash

I came across this info in an unlikely place...

I'm a big fan of the Unexplained Maine page on Facebook. Sure, some of it strikes me as pretty laughable at points, but there are often some really cool stories people share about their experiences with the supernatural or paranormal. There was a person pointing out the number of UFO sightings, and reminded folks they live near an airport.

Obviously, people had their own opinions regarding UFO's and their proximity to an airport. It even got pretty heated in the comments, as there was a pretty even 50/50 mix of believers and skeptics. And then there's dudes like me, who saw a totally different takeaway from the whole post.

What do you think the busiest airport in Maine is?

It's definitely not remotely what you'd think. If I were to guess, like most folks, I'd naturally assume it was the Bangor International Airport, if not the Portland Jetport. But, you'd be way off base if you thought that. It turns out that the most planes taking off and landing in Maine, is at the Sanford Seacoast Regional Airport.

Yup. The busiest airport in Maine is right in Sanford, just south of Kennebunk. By way of comparison, Bangor has about 14,000 - 15,000 flights taking off and landing annually. That tiny little airport in Sanford has almost 39,000 flights taking off and landing every year. That's over 100 flights a day, doing their business.

It's crazy to think about, and obviously, it's mostly smaller planes that are taking off and landing, but still... That's an insane amount of traffic going in and out. It just goes to prove, big things really can take off and land in small packages.

These Maine Cats are Hiding in The Weirdest Places

As a cat owner you may be used to the special spot your cat has picked to exist in. Mainers show off their cats funny spots to rest their paws. 

Mainers Show Off Their Coolest Ice And Snow Formations

Ice and snow doing super cool things, captured in photos.

Absolute Top 10 Necessities To Survive A Maine Winter

As the tundra begins to freeze over and as Mainers begin their seasonal refuge to the bunker, there are a few necessities needed in order to successfully make it to the other side, where the palm trees reside. 

So, take heed and pay attention to our advice, because these are the exact necessities that will ensure your survivability, mental good health, and that you’ll eventually see another summer season up to camp. 
Filed Under: Maine
Categories: Articles
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From