Do You Think You Know Which Airport Is The Busiest One In Maine?

I came across this info in an unlikely place...

I'm a big fan of the Unexplained Maine page on Facebook. Sure, some of it strikes me as pretty laughable at points, but there are often some really cool stories people share about their experiences with the supernatural or paranormal. There was a person pointing out the number of UFO sightings, and reminded folks they live near an airport.

Obviously, people had their own opinions regarding UFO's and their proximity to an airport. It even got pretty heated in the comments, as there was a pretty even 50/50 mix of believers and skeptics. And then there's dudes like me, who saw a totally different takeaway from the whole post.

What do you think the busiest airport in Maine is?

It's definitely not remotely what you'd think. If I were to guess, like most folks, I'd naturally assume it was the Bangor International Airport, if not the Portland Jetport. But, you'd be way off base if you thought that. It turns out that the most planes taking off and landing in Maine, is at the Sanford Seacoast Regional Airport.

Yup. The busiest airport in Maine is right in Sanford, just south of Kennebunk. By way of comparison, Bangor has about 14,000 - 15,000 flights taking off and landing annually. That tiny little airport in Sanford has almost 39,000 flights taking off and landing every year. That's over 100 flights a day, doing their business.

It's crazy to think about, and obviously, it's mostly smaller planes that are taking off and landing, but still... That's an insane amount of traffic going in and out. It just goes to prove, big things really can take off and land in small packages.

