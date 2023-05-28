Bucket List Adventure: Maine’s Spectacular Hike Emerges as One of the 50 Best in the World

If you love to hike, you've probably got your own bucket list of which ones you need to do.

Well, you might want to add this Maine one to your list if you haven't already.

Coming in at No. 20 on the list of 50 Bucket List Hikes In The World, according to roadaffair.com, is the iconic Appalachian Trail.

It's no secret for Mainers that the infamous trail not only starts in the Pine Tree State but ends here as well.

If you hit the ground running, you might just be able to tackle all 2,200 miles of it if you can possibly take 5-10 months off at a time from work in May, which seems to be the most ideal time to hike it.

I absolutely don't think this hike is for the weak, and I'm about 50/50 percent sure/unsure I might be able to take it on comfortably. Even my weekly boot camp classes may not be enough to prepare me for this one!

The Appalachian Trail Conservancy says that Maine is the "most challenging, rugged and remote state" for the trail.

As much as I'd die to hike The Appalachian Trail with my pup, Maverick, I have a feeling work wouldn't let me leave for that long. However, apparently, work isn't enough to stop the statistics as it has over 2 million people rising to the challenge yearly, according to roadaffair.com. LUCKY.

But the cool part about this state is, that just like Acadia National Park (another bucket list hike of mine), if you can't get to it in one drive after work, there are a ton of smaller local hikes in the area to get you through.

One of my favorite, closer hikes to Portland, Maine, is Bradbury Mountain located conveniently in Pownal, on Hallowell Road right on Route about halfway between Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area.

Usually, I catch dinner in Freeport on the way home since it's also very close to the outlets and the beloved L.L. Bean.

Though this trail is apparently rated No. 1 for biking (thanks, Google), I find it No. 1 for being somewhere in the middle of a perfect trail after work before the sun falls and a great place to picnic once you reach the top.

Maverick approved!

