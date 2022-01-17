Bua, Pierce, & Porter Advance To State Elks Competition!

Successful Sunday for County Youth

The Northern District's Elk's Hoop Shoop foul shooting competing was held at the James F Doughty school in Bangor on Sunday. We are happy to report that three local youth have performed well enough to advance on to the state competition.

There were several local youths who had started the competition locally, and it was worked down to the district's competition on Sunday.

Portage Lake has a sniper; Mapleton Boys Rule

In the 8-9 Years-old girls division, Azela Pierce of Portage Lake took home the title. In the boys division for ages 10-11, Mapleton sharpshooter Hudson Porter advanced to the state competition as the Northern division champion. Porter was joined in the winner's circle by another Mapleton youth, Kason Bua. A tie-breaker was needed for Bua to advance on to the states, and taking the 12-13 years-old boys division.

The Next Step

These three snipers will now take part in the State competition on January 30 right back in Bangor. Azela Pierce, Hudson Porter and Kason Bua will have a chance to advance to the New England competition on March 12 in Portland, ME.

The Future is bright for these kids as well.....

There were a few local youths who came up just a bit short on Sunday, but we are still impressed with their performances. Brody Woodworth of Mars Hill placed third in the 8-9 years-old boys division, advancing further than his father did just 25 years ago in the same competition. Abigail Hopkins of Easton had a strong afternoon and came in second place in the 10-11 years-old girls division. Carley Pickard of Caribou placed third in the 12-13 years-old girls division.

Congratulations once again to Azela Pierce, Hudson Porter, and Kason Bua. We will be rooting for you on January 30 at the State Elks Hoop Shoot Competition!

