BTS Member V Just Smashed Two Guinness World Records

The individual members of BTS made their solo Instagram debuts last week, and they are a certified hit on the app. At the time of publishing, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook have each amassed more than 20 million followers apiece. That goes along with the 56.9 million fans who keep up with them on their official band page.

They're all pulling impressive numbers; however, no one is doing it better than V.

The hit-maker currently boasts 25.8 million followers. It turns out that he broke not one but two Guinness World Records in the process of amassing such a staggering number.

According to the organization, V's account is now the fastest to gain both 1 and 10 million followers. He achieved the first benchmark within 43 minutes. It took him only four hours and 52 minutes to hit 10 million.

Apparently, the former record is frequently broken as new celebrities join Instagram. The previous record-holder was Taeil (Moon Tae-il) of NCT, who hit 1 million followers within one hour and 45 minutes earlier this year.

Others who have held the title include Rupert Grint and Jennifer Aniston.

It is not immediately clear who previously held the record for the fastest account to gain 10 million followers or how long it took them to pull off the feat.

So, why has V's account been one of the most popular on the app? Thus far, he, J-Hope and RM have been the most active members of BTS when it comes to posting on their grids.

V's has shared 16 posts so far. His first was a photo of a strange skeleton, which he described as a "Baby Dinosaur Dooly" in the caption.

Other notable posts include a video of him dancing with Lizzo while at a Harry Styles concert. Perhaps the BTS ARMY is just really vibing with his content? We can't blame 'em.

While V's individual records are impressive feats, the septet broke several additional records as a group this year.

Their song "Butter" broke five. "Butter" was both the most-viewed YouTube music video within 24 hours and the most-streamed song on Spotify in its first 24 hours of release.

Billboard also notes that BTS was the most-streamed group on Spotify.

BTS's collective achievements will be celebrated with a two-page spread in the Guinness World Records 2022 book. We love to see it!