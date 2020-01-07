BTS' new album, Map of the Soul: 7, has an official release date.

On January 7, Big Hit Entertainment announced the group's new album will drop next month. "Hello. BTS Map of the Soul: 7 will be released on Friday, February 21," the company wrote on Twitter (via the website Weverse). "Pre-orders will begin on Thursday, January 9. Additional details about the new release will be available on BTS Weverse and the fan cafe. We look forward to continued interest and support from all of ARMY."

BTS then got fans even more excited about their upcoming project by simply tweeting, "7."

Stay tuned for more updates on BTS' new album.