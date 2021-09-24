Calling all ARMYs and Coldplayers: It's finally here!

It all started back in April when a fan, who happens to be a staff member at South Korea's Incheon Airport, went viral for claiming he met Coldplay frontman Chris Martin. From there, rumors of a potential Coldplay and BTS collaboration spread across social media.

Fast forward to five months later, the rumors were finally confirmed in September when both bands announced their collaboration.

Today (Sept. 24), the two legendary music acts dropped their long-awaited and highly anticipated collaboration, "My Universe," with an official lyric video. Watch below:

The collaboration, sung in both English and Korean, is a light-hearted, euphoric electro-indie pop track that romanticizes the feeling of finding love and light in someone special. The song's credits include Max Martin, Chris Martin, guitarist Jonny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman and drummer Will Champion, as well as BTS' rap line: RM, J-Hope and Suga.

According to translated lyrics from Genius, J-Hope and Suga rap in the bridge:

What brightens me up

Is the star embroidered with love called you

You in my universe

Make another world for me

You are my star and my universe

After all, this hardship is just brief

Always shine bright as you are now

We will follow you through this long night

A music video is reportedly in the works, though no release date has been confirmed, and music video director Dave Meyers will be handling the treatment for the visual components.

According to a report from Billboard, in line with the song promotions, BTS and Coldplay will release a documentary on Sunday morning (Sept. 26) at 8 a.m., "likely titled Inside My Universe," followed by two bonus mixes of the single — Supernova7 mix and and an acoustic version — across all streaming services.