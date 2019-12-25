Perhaps your last minute Christmas playlist was just made a couple hours ago.

Following a slew of Christmas covers from K-pop stars on YouTube and Twitter, K-pop's supergroup BTS delivers a heartwarming performance of Christmas classics in their version of what seems to be a Christmas Spectacular.

Split up into pairs for four performances, BTS member Jungkook, paired up with a young girl to help narrate the flow of their Christmas performances as the group utilizes the whole stage setup decorated in lights, presents, candy and all things merry and bright.

BTS' youngest kicked off their special medley with a heartfelt performance of "O Holy Night." (However, this wasn't the first time the idol has covered it. Jungkook initially released a cover of the Christmas ballad two years ago.)

V and Suga were paired up to perform a dandy performance of "Jingle Bell Rock". Using jumbo candy canes as a prop, the young girl joins in for a Broadway-like number of the Christmas rock song.

As Jungkook leads the girl to the next stage, Jimin and RM continues the Broadway theme by performing "Santa Claus Is Coming to Town." Dressed up in matching houndstooth suits with bright smiles, the leader and singer delivered a charismatic but fun performance of the holiday hit.

Mr. Worldwide Handsome Jin and BTS' energy pill J-Hope play dress up in their performance of "Feliz Navidad." Topping their black ensemble with a blazer, the young girl pulled off a quick change on the stage transitioning into a white dress.

Ending off their Christmas special, BTS performs a Korean version of "Silent Night" where a choir of Christmas bells accompanied the wholesome performance.

Korea's mega pop group will be ringing 2020 in the heart of Time Square next Tuesday as part of the official lineup for Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve hosted by Ryan Seacrest.