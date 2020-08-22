Britney Spears Thanks Her ‘Real Fans’ for Their Support Amid Conservatorship Controversy

Britney Spears thanked her fans for their support just days after her latest conservatorship hearing.

The pop icon took to Instagram on Friday (August 21) to share a video Q&A in which she revealed her favorite holiday ("Halloween"), favorite school subject ("History") and more, but she left a more personal note to her fans in the video's caption.

"I feel like we will look back at this time in quarantine as a huge transitional stage in our lives," Spears wrote. "We don't know when things will go back to normal, but we are staying positive and learning so much about ourselves!"

"For me I want to thank all my dear ... sweet ... real fans for being so damn wonderful! I can feel your hearts and I know you can feel mine," she added. "Thank you for your support."

The video was posted just two days after Los Angeles judge Brenda Penny ruled to extend Spears' conservatorship through February 1, 2021 in a virtual hearing. In order to contest the ruling, Spears' lawyer, Samuel Ingham, must file a petition by September 18. The court did not address the princess of pop's recent request for her father, Jamie Spears, to be removed as her sole conservator.

Fans (and Spears' ex-husband Jason Alexander) gathered outside the Stanley Mosk Courthouse on Wednesday (August 19) to protest in support of the #FreeBritney movement. They've also launched a Change.org petition to investigate her conservatorship that has amassed over 106,000 signatures to date.

Britney's conservatorship has been in place since 2008, but Jamie Spears stepped down as the sole conservator in 2019, citing health problems. Her care manager Jodi Montgomery took on the role of temporary conservator, though Jamie has since regained control of Britney's finances and estate as a co-conservator.

"Britney is strongly opposed to having [Jamie] return as conservator of her person," Britney's legal team wrote in a document obtained by Entertainment Tonight. It also states that Spears "strongly prefers" that Jodi remains her conservator "as [she] has done for nearly a year." Additionally, she would like Jodi to become her conservator permanently.

Ingham added that a "qualified corporate fiduciary" should handle Britney's estate.