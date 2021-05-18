Britney Spears and Paris Hilton Still Text Each Other to This Day

Loves it! Paris Hilton took to the red carpet of the MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted on Monday night (May 17), where she gave a sweet update on the status of her friendship with Britney Spears.

"I love her," she told Entertainment Tonight during the awards show. "I was actually texting her last week, and she's just so sweet and down to earth and really an amazing woman. I'm so proud of her."

While she was at it, Hilton also had nothing but nice things to say about Spears' longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari.

"I think they're really cute together," she said of the couple, who first met on the set of the pop icon's 2016 music video "Slumber Party."

Hilton has regularly spoken out in support of Spears in recent weeks — particularly following the release of FX's The New York Times Presents: Framing Britney Spears — in reference to ending the star's longstanding legal conservatorship. She's also shared a number of cute throwback photos with the singer on her Instagram account.

Meanwhile, the pioneering star of The Simple Life is gearing up for a return to her reality TV roots in the upcoming Peacock docuseries Paris in Love. The 13-episode series will serve as a follow-up to her hit 2020 YouTube documentary, This is Paris, and promises to take viewers behind the scenes as Hilton prepares to walk down the aisle for the first time with fiancé Carter Reum.