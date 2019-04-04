Britney Spears’ Ex Kevin Federline Is Taking Care of Their Sons While She Seeks Mental Health Treatment

On Wednesday (April 3) news broke that Britney Spears checked herself into a mental health facility after becoming distraught over her father's health problems, which don't seem to be improving. However, while she focuses on her own health, she's also kept her sons' — Sean, 13, and Jayden, 12 — needs in the front of her mind. On Thursday (April 4), a source told Entertainment Tonight that the boys are being "well taken care of" by their father, Kevin Federline.

"The boys are in school and with their father." the source explained. "Britney always puts the kids first and chose this time to get help while they are with their dad. [The boys] have not been disrupted because this is their time they are normally with their father."

"Britney knows the boys are safe and happy and well taken care of with him," the source continued. "This is truly a loving family that works together so that Britney can give herself this time to heal."

Britney's father, Jamie Spears, was rushed to the hospital late last year after his colon spontaneously ruptured. At the time, the pop star postponed her Vegas residency indefinitely to help care for him. He's since undergone follow-up surgeries to correct problems in his intestines and colon, but is suffering complications. The singer plans to stay in the mental health facility for 30 days, receiving treatment.

Since the news came out, Spears has received an outpouring of love from her fans, and tremendous support from her peers and loved ones, including her boyfriend of three years Sam Asghari, and her little sister Jamie Lynn Spears.