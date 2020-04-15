Britney Spears Dances to Justin Timberlake Song on Instagram, Jokes They Had ‘World’s Biggest Breakup’

Britney Spears jammed out to her ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake’s song and praised his musical abilities.

The pop star shared a video of herself dancing to the 39-year-old's song "Filthy" on Wednesday (April 15). The video showed Spears outside on her balcony while she donned a white belly bearing top.

"This is my version of Snapchat or TikTok or whatever the cool thing you're supposed to do these days," the 38-year-old captioned the video. "As you can see I’m not really dancing folks …… I’m just very bored."

The "Toxic" singer then mentioned her iconic relationship in the 90s with the former boyband star. "PS I know we had one of the world's biggest breakups 20 years ago …… but hey the man is a genius !!!! Great song JT !!!! Pssss if you KNOW WHAT'S GOOD !!!!!!"

"Blogs are already plotting their outrageous stories,” Jaime Lynn Spears commented on the video. "You keep having fun and looking cute tho [sic]!!"

Minutes later, Spears added a second video of her dancing to the entire song while managing to spin thirteen times in the process.

The former couple began dating in 1999 before calling it quits almost three years later in 2002.

