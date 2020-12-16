Britney Spears has not been in contact with her father, Jamie, since August.

On Tuesday (December 15), CNN published an interview with Jamie regarding his relationship with his daughter and their ongoing legal battle concerning her conservatorship. He told the outlet that he wants to "protect" the "Toxic" singer from those with "self-serving interests."

Jamie claimed that he and Britney were "on good terms" until August when Britney's attorney, Samuel Ingham, officially filed to remove him as her conservator, although he is temporarily acting as co-conservator alongside Bessemer Trust. Jamie and his lawyer, Vivian Lee Thoreen, also alleged that Ingham has prevented Britney from contacting Jamie in any capacity.

"I love my daughter and I miss her very much," Jamie said. "When a family member needs special care and protection, families need to step up, as I have done for the last 12-plus years, to safeguard, protect and continue to love Britney unconditionally. I have and will continue to provide unwavering love and fierce protection against those with self-serving interests and those who seek to harm her or my family."

Lee Thoreen added that Jamie and Britney's relationship was not that different from an average father-daughter relationship—up until August. "Britney's court-appointed attorney Sam Ingham abruptly instructed Jamie not to contact Britney a few months ago," Lee Thoreen claimed.

"Jamie and Britney had spoken often and regularly throughout the entire conservatorship," she added. " In fact, they had spoken just the day before and had had a pleasant and collaborative conversation."

Britney's conservatorship was first implemented in 2008.