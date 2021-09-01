Britney Spears' father is allegedly seeking money to step down as her conservator.

In new court documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight, Britney's attorney Mathew Rosengart claims that Jamie is requesting $1.3 million for legal fees in addition to $500,000 for Britney's former management company, along with other payments to Jamie. The fees total $2 million.

Rosengart filed the new legal documents on Monday (Aug. 31).

"The status quo is no longer tolerable, and Britney Spears will not be extorted," Rosengart writes. "Mr. Spears’s blatant attempt to barter suspension and removal in exchange for approximately $2 million in payments, on top of the millions already reaped from Ms. Spears’s estate by Mr. Spears and his associates, is a non-starter."

On Aug. 12, Jamie agreed to "transition" out of his current role as Britney's financial co-conservator. In his own legal filings, the date or exact method of leaving said role is not specified.

"Having finally acknowledged that his time as Conservator should end, Mr. Spears is obligated to step down without condition and without seeking to extract anything further from his daughter,” Rosengart continues, requesting that Jamie be suspended and removed from his role as conservator as soon as possible.

In a separate statement, the lawyer said that his client "will not be bullied or extorted by her father. Nor does Mr. Spears have the right to try to hold his daughter hostage by setting the terms of his removal."

Rosengart added that this is not about Jamie, but rather about Britney's best interests. "Even putting aside the legal issues requiring his prompt removal, if he loves his daughter, Mr. Spears should resign now, today, before he is suspended. It would be the correct and decent thing to do."