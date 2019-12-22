Britney Spears Conservatorship Wins ‘Free Britney’ Court Case

Britney Spears' conservatorship just won their legal battle against the creator of the "Free Britney" movement.

Britney's father, Jamie Spears, just got an injunction against the "Absolute Britney" blog and its creator, Anthony Elia. The blog and Elia suggested that the 38-year-old's conservatorship was harming the singer with their decisions. The blogger manipulated her social media posts to make it seem like she needed help when she did not and created the viral hashtag and movement, #FreeBritney.

The injunction prohibits the blogger from posting any defamatory statements about Jamie or his daughter's conservatorship, TMZ reported. Specifically, Elia now "has to stop talking negatively about Britney's conservatorship, republishing, distributing or disseminating posts, nor can he authorize or ask third parties to do so for him," according to Entertainment Tonight.

The reasoning behind the legal battle is as a result of the blog's claims, Jamie reported that he and his team have received death threats and that his claims were defaming Britney and her conservatorship.

Jamie stepped down as his daughter's conservatorship lead due to "personal health reasons" but is set to take back the lead conservator role in January.