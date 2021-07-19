Is a war of words being waged on social media by the Spears sisters? That's what some fans think after concluding that Britney Spears' latest post appears to be aimed straight at her younger sister.

The gossip machine started swirling immediately after Jamie Lynn Spears posted a cryptic selfie to her Instagram feed, just hours after Britney called her out for "show[ing] up at an awards show and perform[ing] MY SONGS to remixes" in a fiery post, adding, "My so-called support system hurt me deeply !!!! This conservatorship killed my dreams..."

"May the peace of the Lord be with you, and your spirit," Jamie Lynn wrote in a since-edited caption alongside a mirror selfie featuring her wearing a fire engine red button down, miniskirt and matching stilettos.

Then, Brit's next post soon followed. On the surface, it seemed innocuous enough — just another video compilation of the singer dancing at home, this time to "Bad Guy" by Billie Eilish. But the caption what caught fans' attention. It read, in part: "May the Lord wrap your mean ass up in joy today."

Yet, both sisters appear to have edited their respective captions after rumors of a feud went viral. (Jamie Lynn's is now just a series of emojis; Britney's merely deleted the phrase in question, leaving the rest of the caption untouched.)

It would seem the elder Spears sister got her frustrations off her chest though. By Monday, she was back to being zen, posting a silly yoga meme and writing, "Ok ... so I got a lot off my chest last week … I said what I needed to say … and life goes on … where’s my yoga mat now ????"

Check out both Britney and Jamie Lynn's now-edited Instagram posts below.