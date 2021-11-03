Britney Spears Blames Mom Lynne for ‘Secretly Ruining’ Her Life

Britney Spears claims that her mother Lynne is the one who initially came up with the idea to place the pop star under a conservatorship.

On Tuesday (Nov. 2), the "Toxic" singer wrote a since-deleted Instagram comment calling out her mother, father and former business manager.

"It's been 13 years... It was a family business before, it's no longer that anymore," she wrote before deleting it several hours later.

"I was BORN today cause I get to SMILE... so thank you for exiting out of my life and finally allowing me to live mine! PS do I know how mean I sound? Yes... I 100 billion percent I do," she continued before revealing that it wasn't her father Jamie who came up with the idea for her conservatorship.

“Pssss my dad may have started the conservatorship 13 years ago … but what people don’t know is that my mom is the one who gave him the idea !!!! I will never get those years back …. she secretly ruined my life,” she shared.

Britney added that Lou Taylor, the CEO of Tri Star Sports and Entertainment Group, knew about the pop star's situation all along. Taylor stepped down as the singer's manager in October 2020. She was supposedly "strongly opposed" to Jamie continuing his role as conservator.

“And yes I will call her and Lou Taylor out on it,” Britney continued. “So take your whole ‘I have NO IDEA what’s going on’ attitude and go f--- yourself!!!! You know exactly what you did.”

"My dad is not smart enough to ever think of a conservatorship," Britney added. She concluded her statement on a positive note: "But tonight I will smile knowing I have a new life ahead of me.”