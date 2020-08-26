Britney Spears' former Beverly Hills mansion is for sale—and for a cool $6.8 million, you can live like a pop star!

The gorgeous Italian villa-style, 7,500 square feet house Spears lived in between 2007 and 2012 is back on the market.

Built in 2001 and located in The Summit gated community in Beverly Hills, the house was purchased by the music icon in 2007 following her divorce from Kevin Federline. According to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, the performer sold it at a $2 million loss in 2012. It's been on the market since 2018, when it was listed at $9 million.

Spears' previous stomping ground features an assortment of luxury features, including a pool, home theater, walk-in dressing room, spacious chef's kitchen and more. The house boasts six bedrooms and seven baths.

Do these details leave you saying "gimme, gimme more"? Check out photos of the property below!