Britney Spears Debuts Cute New Bangs and Makeup Look: See Photos!

Britney Spears' bangs are back!

After contemplating a hairstyle switch-up last month, the "Oops... I Did It Again" singer joined a number of other celebrities, including Bella Hadid, who underwent a major hair transformation while in quarantine.

Spears, who's been self-isolating in California with boyfriend Sam Asghari, took to Instagram Monday (June 15) to debut her brand new 'do in a series of gorgeous bikini-clad selfies, proudly writing, "I did it ... I finally cut bangs!!!!!!"

She also shared a second series of photos on Instagram that showed her all glammed up, sans her signature racoon eye smokey eye-shadow/liner, while wearing a cleavage-baring polka dot crop top and a black choker.

The pop star's new bangs come just one month after she said the hairstyle makes her look "waaaaay younger" and revealed the heartbreaking reason why they gave her a sense of security growing up.

"I stopped having bangs in the [third] grade and I remember like it was yesterday," Spears explained. "It was such a big deal to expose my forehead... only pretty people in the south could do that and I never felt pretty enough to pull it off."

"People choose different ways to protect themselves," she added. "When I pull my bangs in front of my head I feel like I’m protected... almost like I’m in [third] grade again."