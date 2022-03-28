Britney Spears Almost Got a ‘Boob Job’ But No One Was at the Office for Her Appointment

Britney Spears revealed to fans on Instagram that she once visited a plastic surgeon and considered getting a boob job after losing weight, but didn't go through with the procedure after she was allegedly ghosted by office staff.

Sharing her thoughts about plastic surgery, weight loss and beauty standards set by Hollywood in a lengthy, since-deleted Instagram post, the singer explained she previously considered going under the knife for a breast augmentation.

"It's crazy living in Los Angeles… I was thinking about getting a boob job," Britney wrote, adding that her "boobs are fairly small."

"I mean, with the right bra, it's fine, but I was curious what a doctor would say," she continued, adding that she lost seven pounds in six months and was "officially part of the 'itty bitty titty committee'" as her breasts "shrunk."

"I don't know where my boobs went," the pop icon quipped.

After Britney investigated what other celebrities did about their "itty bitties," she decided to contact a plastic surgeon to possibly enhance her cup size.

The singer wanted the consultation to be private, of course, so when she arrived at the surgeon's office, she took the back entrance. That's when things went awry.

The global superstar recalled hiking up eight flights of stairs while thinking, "They want you to die before you make it there."

Once she arrived at the surgeon's office, she was appalled to realize the door was locked and no staff were present to meet with her: "Nobody was there to let us in."

After waiting more than 15 minutes, she decided to leave. "F--k that," she wrote. "I've never been back."

Following her bad experience, the "Womanizer" singer returned home and noticed an online article about celebrity facials. This sat heavy with Spears.

"I get home and go online to see the biggest [stars] getting facials with their facialists [sic] saying, 'People don't believe but no filter!!! This is real!!!' This celebrity has done movies and all and is shot so beautifully," Britney wrote, disturbed by the lack of transparency about Hollywood filters and plastic surgery.

The pop star continued: "What the hell is she trying to prove? I know she's beautiful!!! I've seen her in person, so it was weird seeing someone like her trying to convince people she's natural[ly] beautiful...then I said to myself, I do the same, but I'm not nearly as beautiful as she is. Yet I kind of do the same thing!!!"

The Grammy-winning icon is no stranger to being body-shamed online and in the tabloids. She herself even wrote that she bought into "societal objectifications" of women in the past.

"I've never been more humiliated and embarrassed in my life [than] during the years in my conservatorship…My dad always told me I was fat and being the heavy girl on stage wasn't fun…It was humiliating. It really hurts," she continued, adding she does "play into how I look" and cares about her appearance, but that it "disgusted me when I went to that doctor's office because guys were there getting nose jobs!!! I'm like WTF... really, it's too much!!!"

"I am absolutely a victim to all of the societal objectifications and exploitations that women are subjected to," Britney shared.

She also shared how a person's energy can make the most significant difference in how they view their own appearance: "I personally believe people can be happy whether they are skinny, old, fat, whatever … If you are happy and have good energy, you are 100% attractive!!! Happy people draw light, and it's contagious and attractive!!! God knows the secret to my success was never how beautiful I was!!! I believe I was a tease... just a very cool energy!!!"

At the end of the day, Britney said she thinks she's finally "finding myself three years later, and that's okay!!! Learn to f----ing love yourself!"

Words to live by.