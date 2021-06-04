Brie Larson’s Official Rendition of ‘Black Sheep’ From ‘Scott Pilgrim’ Is Finally Available to Stream!

After more than ten long years of waiting, Brie Larson's epic rendition of "Black Sheep" from Scott Pilgrim vs. The World is officially available to stream!

Larson portrayed Natalie V. "Envy" Adams, the ex-girlfriend of Scott Pilgrim (Michael Cera), in the 2010 cult classic. Larson described her character, who was Scott's first love during college, as someone who was a quiet nerd before she formed the band Kid Chameleon alongside Scott. Eventually, she sold out to become superstar rocker Envy and left her beau — and their old band — in the dust.

In the film, Envy and her band, The Clash at Demonhead, perform "Black Sheep" at rock show while her ex, Scott, is in the audience.

Though performed by Larson in the film, the fan-favorite track is actually a song from the band Metric. Until now, Larson's version has never been available to officially stream.

Ironically, prior to reading the script, Larson had no knowledge of the graphic novel that inspired the film. She was, however, a fan of the director, Edgar Wright.

"I really wanted to be in this movie but didn't understand what the movie was," the actress admitted in a YouTube video.

"I didn't have enough information to really understand what it was. The pages that I had [of the comic] were like little pieces of the script and most of it was redacted and the only thing that was there was a description that said 'a husky non-Ramona voice,'" Larson explained.

Larson also revealed that she watched the red carpet of an adult video awards ceremony to learn how to channel a higher level of confidence, which clearly showed in her portrayal of the sultry rock star.

Aside from acting, Larson has been active on YouTube, where she discusses past roles and showcases her everyday life. Aside from singing a bar from "Black Sheep" in a "sing your comments" video, she also posted a video of choreographer Galen Hooks teaching her a dance based on "Black Sheep" that proves that she's still got the moves required to command the stage like Envy.

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Expanded Edition) drops July 9.