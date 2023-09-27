Brewer Gift Shop To Hold Grand Re-Opening Thursday

A business that opened first in Brewer, then moved to Bucksport for several years and has returned to its roots, is re-opening in a new location back in Brewer later this week.

For years, the folks at Huckleberries Card and Gift have featured everything from Maine-made pottery and food products, local and seasonal signs, jewelry, and pet items, along with a host of other things available for sale.

And they've done so in a few different locations, according to Renee Doble, Deputy Director of Economic Development for the City of Brewer. After spending some time out of town, Huckleberries is ready to give Brewer another go!

"Huckleberries originally opened in Brewer in 2013 at the Brewer Shopping Center. They moved to downtown Bucksport in 2016 where they introduced Huckleberries Card and Gift to coastal Hancock County residents and tourists. They have returned to Brewer and are now located at 98 North Main Street, right in front of Brewer City Hall."

Doble says along with the store itself, the City, including the Mayor and members of the City Council, will be hosting a special "Grand Re-Opening" for Huckleberries Card and Gift, Thursday Septemeber 28th from 2 PM to 5 PM, complete with a ribbon cutting.

"Enter drawings for fun door prizes, receive discounts on many items, a nd enjoy scone samples from The Scone Goddess of Northport and flavored popcorn from Coastal Maine Popcorn of Boothbay Harbor."

During the re-opening, Huckleberries will also be accepting donations for the Furry Friends Food Bank, a program that helps low-income adults get the goods they need to feed and care for their pets.

