BREAKING: The 2021 Maine Whoopie Pie Festival Has Been Canceled

As if the rain isn't enough bad news for the day, we have more to report, as COVID rears its ugly head yet again.

Unfortunately, the word just came down this morning, that the 2021 Maine Whoopie Pie Festival, in Dover-Foxcroft, has been canceled again, due to the rising COVID cases in Piscataquis County and the low vaccination rates. This is especially disappointing because the event was also postponed in the summer of 2020. Townsquare Media has been proud to be a part of this exciting day for the last several years, and we hope to be a part of it for many years to come.

After discussing the conditions with Northern Light Mayo Hospital, and the Center Theatre Board of Directors, the decision was made to cancel the 2021 festival. Piscataquis County has the highest percentage of positive COVID tests in the state over the past 14 days, and the highest rate of cases per 10,000 people. The county also has the 2nd lowest rate of people who have received their final dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, so for the safety of everyone, organizers will look to plan the 2022 event, tentatively scheduled for June 25th, 2022, in Dover-Foxcroft.

The Maine Whoopie Pie Festival began way back in 2009, and it has become a must-attend event for the whole family and community. We already can't wait to go back. Till then, check out some of our memories of the Maine Whoopie Pie Festival over the years and we will see ya in June 2022!