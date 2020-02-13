Break, Enter & Theft at Bed And Breakfast, Eel River Lake, N.B.

The Woodstock RCMP is asking for the public's assistance with their investigation into a break and enter at a seasonal business in Eel River Lake, N.B.

During the early morning hours of January 9, someone broke into the Kozy Hollow Bed & Breakfast located on Route 122 and stole multiple items including a bar refrigerator, a reclining chair, stereo equipment and a full size McCormick pool table.

Anyone with information about the break and enter or the stolen items, is asked to call the Woodstock detachment at 506-325-3000. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can provide your information through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or online at www.crimenb.ca.