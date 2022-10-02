Are Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski Dating?

Brad Pitt has kept a relatively low dating profile since his very public split from wife Angelina Jolie. Now, rumors are swirling that Pitt is spending time with Emily Ratajkowski.

However, it appears the two are just hanging out and getting to know each other — and not dating officially.

According to a source who spoke to People, the 58-year-old actor and 31-year-old model have been "spending a lot of time together" as of late. However, it doesn't appear the two are "dating formally." Even their friends aren't clear if "it's serious."

According to a different source who spoke to Page Six, "people have been speculating" about Pitt and Ratajkowski for a while, as the "two have been seen a couple times together." The insider added Pitt told everyone to "stay tuned" regarding his love life.

In early September, Ratajkowski filed for divorce from film producer Sebastian Bear-McClard after four years of marriage.

Page Six reports the filing was contested, meaning the terms of the divorce have not yet been resolved.

Allegedly, Bear-McClard was unfaithful in their relationship. "Yeah, he cheated. He’s a serial cheater. It’s gross. He’s a dog," a source close to the model told the publication.

Bear-McClard and Ratajkowski were first linked in 2018 after being spotted showing PDA on Valentine's Day. The duo tied the knot at City Hall in New York City a few weeks later. The former flames share 1-year-old son Sylvester.

As for Pitt and Jolie, the high-profile pair called it quits in 2016. The Mr. & Mrs. Smith co-stars and exes are parents to Maddox, 20; Pax, 18; Zahara, 17; Shiloh, 16; and 14-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.