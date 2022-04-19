Boston Marathon Bombing Victim Richard Martin’s Brother Just Set the Bar

Richard Martin was one of the victims of the 2013 Boston Marathon Bombing

The four names of the victims from the 2013 Boston Marathon Bombings will more than likely be burned in our brains for the rest of our lives -- Krystle Campbell. Lu Lingzi. Officer Sean Collier. And of course, then 8-year-old Richard Martin. All lost their lives at the hands of the terrorist who created havoc and mayhem that will never be forgotten, especially every April 15 that passes.

Of course, through all the tragedy, the strength of not only the City of Boston, but New England in general was exhibited in the fallout of those events, and continues to shine brightly today, too. Case in point, what Richard Martin's brother did in honor of him yesterday.

Yesterday, Henry Martin completed his first Boston Marathon ever, nine years after his little brother lost his life on that very same street. And the impact and emotion of that fact wasn't lost on Henry or the Martin family -- it was written all over Henry's face as he approached the finish line, crossed it, and immediately embraced his family.

The emotion of Henry finishing the marathon yesterday for his brother didn't just impact the Martin family themselves -- you could even see CBS Boston reporter David Wade getting emotional during the setup of, and the actual interview, with Henry following his finish.

Henry Martin set the bar for being an older brother

I can't imagine all the emotions that Henry felt. That he felt while crossing the finish line yesterday; that he felt on April 15, 2013 when he learned what happened and that he lost his little brother; that he's felt in the nine years since. But I do know that he just set the bar for exactly what an older brother should be.

My little brother is turning 16 in a couple of weeks and I know there's not a thing in the world I wouldn't do for him. Anytime he mentions to me that he's having trouble with kids at school, I want to step on those kids like ants (but instead I hype him up and remind him what a good dude he is.) Anytime he's struggling with school work, I want to just pick it all up and do it for him (but instead I tell him to buckle down, do his best, and ask for extra help.) And anytime he's having issues at home, I want to just scoop him up and tell him he can stay with me. I even told him the other day that if he crushes school the next couple years, I'll bring him back to Disney as a graduation gift (I brought him for his 10th birthday.)

Everything I listed above -- Henry doesn't have the ability to experience with Martin anymore. Yet he's still the most elite big brother for what he did for his little brother yesterday. Every footstep made during the 26.2 miles, a footprint left in Martin's memory and honor. Sporting his "MR8" shirt in honor of the Martin Richard Foundation, which spreads the mission that Martin wrote on poster board all those years ago:

"No more hurting people. Peace."

Every big brother should hug their little brother or sister a little bit tighter today. And everyone should do it in the shadow of what Henry did for his little brother Martin yesterday.

