Boots N’ Bulls: The Best Rodeo & Music Event of The Year

The 2nd Annual Boots N’ Bulls Rodeo presented by Hogan Tire & Nokian Tire at the Northern Maine Fairgrounds, Presque Isle, September 14th.

The rodeo is even longer this year - with more bull riding, barrel racing, bronc riding & more fun and exciting events.

Click Here to Buy Tickets to Boots N' Bulls + Buy tickets at the door. You can also buy tickets at Hogan Tire in Presque Isle, Houlton & Caribou

BOOTS N' BULLS TICKETS:

Prices at door:

$55 for VIP

$35 for adults

$10 for children 3-12

Free for 2 and under

Please print or download your tickets to your smart phone and present them at the gate. All tickets will be scanned. No refunds or exchanges. Cash and Credit will be accepted at the gate.

BOOTS N' BULLS PHOTO GALLERY:

The horses and bulls are ready to go. The arena is all setup. The grandstand seating is welcoming. The signs are up - and the best rodeo and music event of the year is on. Check out the photos from Friday as the animals & crew get ready.

Watch barrel racing, bull riding, bareback & much more. Hosted by nationally acclaimed Rawhide Rodeo Company and sanctioned by the Southern Extreme Bull Riding Association.

SEBRA

Live Music: Directly following the rodeo, Wally and the Virginian take the stage in front of the grandstand.

Food & Drinks: Beer tent and food trucks are ready to go.

Event Details:

Rain or shine

Please no outside food or beverages

Please no large purses, bags, backpacks or weapons

Please no pets unless it is a licensed service animal

Looking to Participate? Looking to become a vendor or sponsor? Email sarah.ennis@townsquaremedia.com or Call: 207-769-6600.

Please visit Rawhiderodeo.com if you’re looking to participate in the Rodeo.

Sponsored by Hogan Tire, Nokian Tire, Machias Savings Bank​, North Country Auto & North Country Recreation, Richardson's Hardware, Cary Medical Center, 5K Tent and Event, Northern Light AR Gould Hospital, Caron's Lawn & Property Maintenance