Body Recovered and One Person Missing after Car Swept Away by Flood Waters
A body was recovered Wednesday and police are still looking for a 20-year-old woman after they were swept away by flood waters on Route 2 in Mexico, Maine on Monday.
Body Recovered in Vehicle
Police found the body inside the vehicle around 6 am Wednesday, according to Shannon Moss, Public Information Officer, Maine Department of Public Safety.
Police Looking for 20-Year-Old Woman
First responders are still searching for a 20-year-old woman.
Four People were in the Car
Four people were in the vehicle before it was swept away by flooding water around 5 pm on Monday.
Driver was Trying to Cross Bridge
Moss said the driver was attempting to turn around after trying to cross Red Bridge in Rumford. The car was swept away in the Swift River.
Two People were Rescued
Three people got out of the vehicle and two of the three were rescued. The two rescued people were treated for hypothermia at the Rumford Hospital.
- READ MORE: 23-Year-Old Maine Woman Arrested for Drug Trafficking
- ALSO READ: 54-Year-Old Maine Man Died after Being Hit by Car
Glaring Continuity Errors From Popular TV Series
Gallery Credit: Stacker
LOOK: First Photos Of 'The Walmart Of The Future'
Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll