Body on Maine Logging Road Believed to be Missing Woman

WATERFORD, Maine (AP) — Police in Maine say the body of an unidentified woman has been found off a logging trail in Waterford.

The Oxford County Sheriff's Office received a missing person's complaint from a family member of a 48-year-old woman last seen on Sunday.

The Sun Journal reports Monday the woman is believed to be the person whose body was found. Police say the woman's body was found not far from Ben Hale Road, where the missing woman lives.

They say overnight exposure to cold as well as hypothermia likely lead to the woman's death.

Police were still working to identify the woman on Monday.