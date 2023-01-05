Bob Marley Is Going On A Comedy ‘Ski Tour Of Maine’

Spend the day on the slopes, and then the night laughing at jokes!

Now that 2023 is well underway, you might be feeling a little bit of post-holiday letdown, especially as the thought of a long, cold, snowy winter looms large.

Although it may seem like there is nothing to look forward to until spring arrives, we found something for you to do that just might cheer you up...for at least one night anyway.

Maine’s King of Comedy, Bob Marley is always performing somewhere. In addition to stand up dates in Las Vegas, Florida, Arizona, Denver, Foxwoods, and even off Broadway in New York City, he will be returning to the state he calls home.

Bob Marley’s “Comedy Ski Tour” will be making stops at Maine's own, Sugarloaf USA, Sunday River, and Lost Valley, during the month of February, for several nights of yuks.

Here is when you can grab your skis and see Uncle Bobby in person:

Shipyard Brew Haus-Sunday River Feb 17-18

Shipyard Brew Haus-Sugarloaf Feb 19-20

Lost Valley-Auburn Feb 21

If you just can't wait until then, you're in luck, because coming up this weekend, he will be at the historic Grand in Ellsworth for 4 big shows, Friday night at 5:30 & 8:30pm, then again on Saturday, at 5:30 & 8:30pm

Find tickets and info here

If you can't make it to any of his Maine shows, Bob's Facebook page keeps cranking out funny videos each week. Bob shares his opinions on just everything you could possibly imagine.