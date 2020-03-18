Blood Donation Alert Issued

The American Red Cross has issued a Blood Donation Alert.

The Red Cross is currently facing a severe blood shortage during this coronavirus outbreak. Healthy blood and platelet donors are asked to make an appointment to give now. Donating blood is safe and can help save lives.

Cancer patients, accident victims and so many others continue to need lifesaving blood.

Please schedule your appointment now by visiting Red-Cross-Blood-dot-org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS. You can make a difference.