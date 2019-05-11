Billie Eilish Explains She Wears Baggy Clothes to Avoid Body-Shaming

Billie Eilish gets candid about the reason behind her fashion choices in the new Calvin Klein #MYCALVINS campaign video.

Eilish's style through her time in the spotlight has included almost entirely baggy clothes. In the new promotional video, she reveals why she chooses to dress in less form-fitting attire.

"I never want the world to know everything about me," she says as the video begins. "I mean that's why I wear big, baggy clothes. Nobody can have an opinion because they haven't seen what's underneath." She continues, "Nobody can be like, 'Oh, she's slim-thick, she's not slim-thick, she's got a flat ass, she's got a fat ass.' No one can say any of that because they don't know."

Both fans and artists have shown their support for Eilish's truthful words, most noting how sad it is that a 17-year-old girl has to worry about the media and others criticizing her body image.

In a recent interview with NME, Eilish brings up the topic of sexism, especially in fashion. Eilish explains that she even spoke with other female artists about the subject, and most people wouldn't even consider this kind of sexism. “If I was a guy and I was wearing these baggy clothes, nobody would bat an eye," she explains. "There’s people out there saying, ‘Dress like a girl for once! Wear tight clothes you’d be much prettier and your career would be so much better!’ No it wouldn’t. It literally would not.”