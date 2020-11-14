Billie Eilish is now on TikTok—if you know where to look.

Fans can't simply search Eilish's name to find her somewhat secret account. The "Therefore I Am" singer created an account under the username @CoochieDestroyer5 on November 12.

Although her profile does not currently include a bio or image, fans quickly discovered that it was the pop superstar after she posted a video of her using the viral Time Warp Scan filter. In just two days, the video reached 68 million views.

On Friday (November 13), Eilish posted her second video. "Do you guys remember when I was fifteen and I could fit an entire ukulele head in my mouth?" she asked her fans. "Should we see if I could do it again? I very much doubt it, but we shall try."

Eilish then shoved a portion of the ukulele head in her mouth—and yes, it still fit!—before she began uncontrollably laughing.

At the time of this article's publication, her TikTok has accumulated 3.2 million followers, 18.4 million likes and 90 million views for her two videos.

