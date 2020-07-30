Billie Eilish's "my future" lyrics get existential.

Ahead of the song's official release on Thursday (July 30), the teenage hit-maker shared a snippet of the song on social media which left fans wanting more.

The moody 20-second audio clip included one line of the song: "Can’t you hear me? / I’m not coming home / Do you understand? / I’ve changed my plans," she sang in the snippet. The song discusses falling in love with your own future instead of being in love with a significant other.

Eilish also shared the cover art for the single, which shows an animated version of Eilish sitting outside staring up at the moon. The animated music video uses the same character. What once was a dreary and rainy forest, turns into a magical sunny day that quite literally lifts her up.

Listen to the song and watch the music video, below.

The new single follows "No Time to Die," the James Bond theme song Eilish released earlier this year. The track will be featured in the upcoming 007 film, which is set to release on November 20.

Check out the full Billie Eilish "my future " lyrics, below.

[Verse 1]

I can't seem to focus

And you don't seem to notice

I'm not here

I'm just a mirror

You check your complexion

To find your reflections all alone

I had to go

[Chorus]

Can't you hear me?

I'm not coming home

Do you understand?

I've changed my plans

'Cause I

I'm in love

With my future

Can't wait to meet her

And I

I'm in love

But not with anybody else

Just wanna get to know my soul

[Verse 2]

I'm now supposedly

I'm lonely now

Now I'm supposed to be

I'm happy without someone

But on that someone (But on that someone)

I, I like (I, I like)

To be your answer (Be your answer)

'Cause you're so handsome

But I know better

Than to drive you home

'Cause you'd invite me in

And I'd be yours again

[Chorus]

But I

I'm in love

With my future

And you don't know her

And I

I'm in love

But not with anybody here

I'll see you in a couple years