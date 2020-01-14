Billie Eilish will sing the new James Bond theme song.

On Tuesday (January 14), it was confirmed the 18-year-old has will perform the theme song titled "No Time to Die" for the 25th James Bond film of the same name. She wrote the track with her brother Finneas, who has co-written many of her hit songs.

"We are excited to announce that Billie and FINNEAS have written an incredibly powerful and moving song for No Time To Die, which has been impeccably crafted to work within the emotional story of the film," producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli said in a press release via The Hollywood Reporter.

“It feels crazy to be a part of this in every way. To be able to score the theme song to a film that is part of such a legendary series is a huge honor. James Bond is the coolest film franchise ever to exist. I’m still in shock,” Eilish said following the official announcement.

"Writing the theme song for a Bond film is something we've been dreaming about doing our entire lives. There is no more iconic pairing of music and cinema than the likes of Goldfinger and Live And Let Die. We feel so so lucky to play a small role in such a legendary franchise, long live 007," Finneas added.

The film noted the pop star the youngest artist in history to write and record a theme song for the 007 franchise.

Bond theme songs have been previously performed by big names like Madonna, Duran Duran Alicia Keys and Tina Turner. Most recently Adele and Sam Smith also joined that coveted list, singing “Skyfall” and "Writing’s on the Wall" respectively, which both earned them Oscars for Best Original Song.

No Time to Die hit theaters April 10.