Billie Eilish Reschedules Tour Dates and Begs Fans to Take Coronavirus Seriously

Billie Eilish postponed her Where Do We Go? North American Tour and spoke about the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The 18-year-old shared her candid thoughts about the pandemic on her Instagram account on Monday (March 16). “It is a really big deal right now, and it is not a joke,” she told her followers.

“I know because a lot of us haven’t seen it with our eyes — what it’s been doing and who it’s been affecting — it’s hard to understand that it’s real, but really it's real, and I’ve seen a lot of young people out in the world, all over the place, going to the club or going to the beach, just going out and hanging out. It’s really irresponsible," she continued.

Eilish told her fans that everyone needs to be responsible for the elderly and those with compromised immune systems. "Go outside, just don't go out into the world," she added.

“Don’t panic, there’s [sic] enough supplies for people — don’t hoard things,” Eilish concluded. She then shared a video of the puppy she's fostering from Angel City Pitbulls and urged fans to do the same during isolation.

After her sharing her thoughts on the pandemic, her team made the official announcement that her North American tour has been rescheduled.

“Following last week’s announcement and in light of the ongoing CDC restrictions and guidelines, all of Billie’s remaining ‘WHERE DO WE GO’ North American tour dates are actively being rescheduled & will be announced soon. All tickets will be honored for the new tour dates," the statement read.

Watch her videos and read her statement, below.