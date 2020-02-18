Billie Eilish Tears Up Accepting a Brit Award After Feeling ‘Very Hated Recently’

Billie Eilish gave a heartfelt speech and performance at the 2020 Brit Awards.

The 18-year-old won the Brit award for Best International Female Solo Artist at the Tuesday (February 18) awards show. She began her acceptance speech by giving praise to the other female nominees.

"Before I say anything, Lizzo, Ariana [Grande], Camila [Cabello], Lana [Del Rey] - you're the only reason I exist, so thank you for you guys," she said. "You deserve this." She then accidentally stuttered and said Lizzo's name, the "Juice" singer stood up in the audience and screamed her admiration for the "everything i wanted singer."

After the small hiccup, Eilish revealed how much the crowd's reaction to her big win meant to her. "I’ve felt very hated recently," she told the audience, “and when I was on the stage and I saw you guys all smiling at me, it genuinely made me want to cry. And I want to cry right now, so thank you."

Eilish also gave the debut performance of her James Bond theme song "No Time To Die" alongside her brother and producer Finneas, Hans Zimmer and a complete orchestra. Prior to her performance, she revealed that she was scared to sing the song live for the first time.

"We’ve never performed it ever,” she explained to BBC One. “Up until the day it came out, we’ve been keeping it a secret for months. So, it’s so weird that it’s in the public and especially now that we’re performing it and I’m hitting a note that I’ve never hit before. I’m scared."

Watch a clip of her performance and acceptance speech, below.