Billie Eilish Opens Up About Body Confidence and Getting Sexualized Online: ‘I Was Naked and Didn’t Recognize My Body’

Billie Eilish got candid about her relationship with her body and how it feels to be constantly sexualized online.

In a new interview with Dazed magazine, the 18-year-old opened up being comfortable in her own skin and admitted that there was a point where she avoided looking at herself because she didn't recognize her body anymore.

"There was a point last year where I was naked and I didn’t recognize my body 'cause I hadn’t seen it in a while,” Eilish revealed. “I would see it sometimes and be like, 'Whose body is that?'"

The pop star also admitted that while she's become "a bit more OK" with her self-image, she knows here's still sees room for improvement. However, her fans' unrealistic and unfair expectations make it very hard for her.

“If I wore a dress to something, I would be hated for it,” Eilish explained. “People would be like, ‘You’ve changed, how dare you do what you’ve always rebelled against?’ I’m like, ‘I’m not rebelling against anything, really.’ I can’t stress it enough. I’m just wearing what I wanna wear. If there’s a day when I’m like, ‘You know what, I feel comfortable with my belly right now and I wanna show my belly,’ I should be allowed to do that.”

During her conversation, the "Bad Guy" hitmaker even addressed the body shaming trolls who came after her on social media when she shared rare photos of her body from her vacation to Hawaii in January.

“I saw comments like, ‘How dare she talk about not wanting to be sexualized and wear this?!'” she recalled. “It was trending. There were comments like, ‘I don’t like her anymore because as soon as she turns 18 she’s a whore.’ Like, dude. I can’t win.”