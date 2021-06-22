Billie Eilish has apologized for a recently resurfaced video that features her mouthing a racial slur against Asians.

"I love you guys, and many of you have been asking me to address this. And this is something that I WANT to address because I'm being labeled something that I am not," the singer begins the lengthy message posted to her Instagram Story.

She then claims that the video making the rounds on TikTok was allegedly filmed when she was "13 or 14" and that, at the time, she "didn't know [the word she used] was a derogatory term used against members of the Asian community."

Describing herself as "appalled and embarrassed," the Grammy-winner apologizes, claiming that the song she was lip-syncing to was the "only time I'd ever heard that word as it was never used around me by anyone in my family. Regardless of my ignorance and age at the time, nothing excuses the fact ... that it was hurtful. And for that I am sorry."

Eilish also apologized for what many fans saw as her imitation of an Asian accent, referring to it as a "silly gibberish made up voice" and denying it was "an imitation of anyone or any language, accent, or culture in the SLIGHTEST."

She finishes off the post with the following message: "I not only believe in, but have always worked hard to use my platform to fight for inclusion, kindness, tolerance, equity and equality. We all need to continue having conversations, listening and learning. I hear you and I love you. Thank you for taking the time to read this."

Read the singer's full apology below.

The viral scandal has erupted on social media just a few weeks before the release of Eilish's highly anticipated sophomore album, Happier Than Ever, which is slated for release July 30 via Interscope Records. The album features hit singles "Your Power" and "Lost Cause."