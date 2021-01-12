What can’t Billie Eilish do?

On Tuesday (January 12), the 19-year-old artist announced that she will release her first-ever photo book this spring.

The young Grammy winner has collected hundreds of never-before-seen photos for the new photo book, titled Billie Eilish, which will be published by Grand Central Publishing as a hardcover and e-book available on May 11, 2021.

“‘Billie Eilish’ - The photo book by Billie. Get the book and the audiobook companion (narrated by Billie) on 5/11. Pre-order now http://billieeilish.com/book,” the “Bad Guy” singer shared on Twitter.

“In her first book — a stunning visual narrative journey through her life — Billie is ready to share more with her devoted audience for the first time, including hundreds of never-before-seen photos,” the press release reads. “This gorgeous book will capture the essence of Billie inside and out, offering readers personal glimpses into her childhood, her life on tour, and more.”

Vanity Fair reports that the book will be accompanied by an exclusive audiobook of unique, exclusive content which will include never-before-told stories and memories shared by Eilish as well as her parents.

“I spent many hours over many months poring through my family albums and archives, handpicking all of the photos in this book,” Eilish said in an exclusive statement to Vanity Fair. “I hope you love it as much as I do.”

To recap on Eilish’s quick rise to fame: her breakout debut album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? was released in 2019. She won five Grammy Awards in 2020, including Best New Artist and Best Album. Eilish’s most recent song, “Therefore I Am,” was released with a self-directed music video in November, preceding her highly anticipated, upcoming sophomore album. Her Apple TV+ documentary, The World’s A Little Blurry, is set to release February 26.

The Billie Eilish photo book is now available for pre-order.