Big Weekend at Mars Hill Homecoming Days, 2019

Mars Hill Homecoming Days continues through the weekend with all kinds of music, food and good family fun.

The big parade is at 11:00, Saturday. Walter T. A. Hansen Memorial Library will present bikes after the parade for Bikes for Books – the kids have read as much as 29.5 hours since June.

A lot of things to do and watch - Antique and Classic Car Show, watermelon eating contest, mashed potato eating contest.

Everyone's going to see The Star City Syndicate rock the Bandstand.

Catch up at the many class reunions, chow down at the all you can eat BBQ chicken dinner & win at bingo. There's also the Country Block Party with Tim Wood at Timberwolves

SUNDAY: Big Run Around The Mountain – Half Marathon at Big Rock, Alumni Golf Scramble, Gospel at the Gazebo & more.

The full schedule for Mars Hill Homecoming Days: