Are Big Time Rush Plotting a Comeback? Band Say ‘See You Soon’ in Surprise Reunion Video

Big Time Rush reunited amid the coronavirus pandemic to tease a potential comeback "very soon."

Six years after going on hiatus to pursue their own projects, all four band members — Logan Henderson, James Maslow, Kendall Schmidt and Carlos PenaVega — had a virtual reunion to share an exciting message with their fans.

"What’s up everybody?! It’s been a little while since we all got together, so we wanted to jump on this little virtual hangout and say hi and wish everybody well. Hope you guys are all staying healthy here in this crazy time," Maslow began the video, which was posted on Monday (April 20).

"It's a great time to stay connected — like we are — and I think it's a great time to reach out to friends and family. Check-in and make sure everyone is doing okay," Schmidt continued before Henderson urged fans to stay home and practice "a little more love and compassion right now."

"We are in this together," PenaVega said. "We love you guys so much. Spread that love, spread that aloha and who knows... a lot to look forward to at the end of this."

"See you guys soon!" he added.

Check out Big Time Rush's reunion video, below:

Within minutes, Big Time Rush started trending on Twitter with fans claiming the band just saved 2020.

Meanwhile, others could not contain their excitement.

The announcement comes just hours after another iconic band, One Direction, teased a reunion. Liam Payne confirmed the exciting news during a recent Instagram Live, revealing Zayn Malik will likely not be involved.