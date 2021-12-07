Big Plans In Store For Freeport’s “Desert Of Maine”

Of course when it comes to Freeport, almost everyone thinks of ...L L Bean. But what about that other oasis, if you will, yes, Im talking about Freeport’s Desert of Maine. It is currently in the middle of a multi-year, multi-million-dollar revitalization with hopes to make it a landmark to be used as an educational as well as an artistic hub according to a report by the Sun Journal.

If you remember going to this iconic place in years past, you be saying well, it's not that impressive. But, that is certainly changing even as we speak.

A few of the big projects underway are, 18 A-frame guest cabins, reconstruction of a farmhouse from the 1800's that they plan to use for a living history museum and they are also restoring the Tuttle Barn that they hope to use as a year round music and community use venue.

These efforts are all part of the new relaunch last year, after new owners, Mela and Doug Heestand, purchased the property.

The newly named, Desert of Maine Center for Arts and Ecology, has the goal of producing a variety of arts and educational programming.

