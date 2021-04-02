Bhad Bhabie Made $1 Million in Six Hours on OnlyFans After Turning 18

Bhad Bhabie seems to have broken an OnlyFans record after claiming she made $1 million on the platform in just six hours.

On Thursday (April 1), Bhad Bhabie, a.k.a. Danielle Bregoli, shared an Instagram post of her alleged earnings from OnlyFans, which added up to $1,030,703. "Not bad for six hours," she captioned the screenshot. "We broke the f--k out of that OnlyFans record."

Disney Channel star Bella Thorne previously held the record for first-day earnings on the platform. Thorne made roughly $1 million in her first 24 hours and $2 million in her first week.

According to The Wrap, Bregoli is charging $23.99 per month for access to her OnlyFans page, which also gives fans the ability to direct message her. Per the report, 75 percent of her recent earnings came from subscription fees, while $5,502 came from tips and $267,675 were direct message payments.

Just six days after her eighteenth birthday (March 26), Bregoli announced to fans that she was launching an OnlyFans account.

"Saw your 6 million comments and now I’m answering your call ... We breaking all the rules," she posted alongside a teaser.

She later added on her Instagram Story, "Lol I don’t have no big donkey booty so don’t expect that over here I can not supply that if you have any complaints call customer service."

However, Bregoli's OnlyFans launch has not been without controversy — not because the rapper is using the platform, but because of how quickly subscribers signed up to access her NSFW content after the young star turned 18, the legal age in the U.S.

Social media users also noted that Bregoli was legally underage just days before posting the NSFW photos and videos to her account. Many are accusing Bregoli's OnlyFans subscribers of being predatory.

See reactions, below.