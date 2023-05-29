2 Maine Beaches Named on List of Best ‘Secret’ Beaches in US

Outside of hiking, jeeping, and playing with my pup, I also love a good beach day. What better way to really take in Maine's beauty than checking out the sun and the sand?

If you're also into outdoor adventures, quick side note. There's an awesome app called "All Trails" that you can download right on your phone that uses your current location to pull up popular trails and some beaches around you.

Just as I thought I knew all the cool places around Maine that give off an adventure vibe, I was thrown off guard by finding out there are not only ONE but TWO beaches in this area that made the list of "100 Secret Beaches In The U.S," according to familydestinationsguide.com.

Have you ever heard of Roque Bluffs? Me neither.

However, this place features not only a freshwater beach but also a saltwater one (good for your skin), according to downeastacadia.com.

Apparently (and don't take my word for it), the website says there are barely any crowds when you DO go find it!

I'm ready to go check it out myself.

As for the second secret beach that made the list from familydestinationsguide.com? That would be Seawall Beach.

This secret beach is in Phippsburg, Maine, where you have to do a little bit more work to find it. If you like hikes, this may be the perfect duo for you considering you have to hike Morse Mountain in order to reward yourself with its beautiful beach!

If you don't believe me (I might not either at first), check this out.

This beach looks gorgeous.

Want to go check these beaches out? Do you have a favorite beach in Maine?

